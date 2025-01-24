Panic in Goma: M23 Rebels Advance Amid Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

Panic engulfed Goma, the main city in eastern Congo, as M23 rebels drew closer, capturing nearby towns in their ongoing battle with the Congolese army. Explosions reverberated from the city outskirts, creating a tense atmosphere as hospitals became overwhelmed with wounded civilians, transported from conflict-ridden areas.

In recent weeks, the M23 rebel group has made substantial advances towards Goma, home to 2 million people and a significant hub for security and humanitarian endeavors. On Thursday, the rebels seized Sake, one of the last main routes to the provincial capital under government control, heightening fears of escalating conflict.

Accusations against Rwanda for supporting M23, predominantly composed of ethnic Tutsis, remain despite denials. The international community, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, condemned M23's offensive, warning of the dire humanitarian impact and potential regional war, while urging all parties to respect human rights and international law.

