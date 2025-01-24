Left Menu

Panic in Goma: M23 Rebels Advance Amid Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

In eastern Congo, panic grips Goma as M23 rebels advance, capturing nearby towns. Goma, a key regional hub, faces heightened conflict, displacing over 7 million. Accusations against Rwanda for backing M23 persist as international bodies urge restraint. Civilian casualties rise amid fears of broader regional war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 24-01-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 06:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Panic engulfed Goma, the main city in eastern Congo, as M23 rebels drew closer, capturing nearby towns in their ongoing battle with the Congolese army. Explosions reverberated from the city outskirts, creating a tense atmosphere as hospitals became overwhelmed with wounded civilians, transported from conflict-ridden areas.

In recent weeks, the M23 rebel group has made substantial advances towards Goma, home to 2 million people and a significant hub for security and humanitarian endeavors. On Thursday, the rebels seized Sake, one of the last main routes to the provincial capital under government control, heightening fears of escalating conflict.

Accusations against Rwanda for supporting M23, predominantly composed of ethnic Tutsis, remain despite denials. The international community, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, condemned M23's offensive, warning of the dire humanitarian impact and potential regional war, while urging all parties to respect human rights and international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

