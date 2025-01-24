UNSC Tightens Anti-Terror Financial Tech Measures with New Guiding Principles

The UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee has introduced new guidelines to combat terrorist activities through financial technologies. Known as the 'Algeria Guiding Principles', these directives build on earlier commitments made in the 'Delhi Declaration'.

Adopted under Algeria's chairship, the guidelines address the misuse of emerging technologies such as unmanned aircraft systems. India, during its 2021-22 tenure in the Security Council, played a significant role, elevating the topic within the global counter-terrorism agenda.

Despite its departure from the Council, India remains actively engaged, advocating for multilateral efforts to curb terrorism. These principles aim to ensure that member states can efficiently detect, prevent, and disrupt terrorist financing facilitated by new technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)