The H-1B Paradox: Children Aging Out of Dreams

In a recent Congressional hearing, the dire implications of current immigration policies on families were brought to the forefront. Congressman Jerrold Nadler criticized the impacts on children of H-1B visa holders who 'age out' of their dependent status upon reaching 21, potentially facing deportation.

The H-1B visa serves as a critical conduit for US companies, particularly in the tech sector, employing specialized workers from abroad. However, lengthy Green Card backlogs force these families into prolonged uncertainty, sometimes spanning decades. Nadler voiced concerns about President Trump's citizenship policies exacerbating these challenges.

Experts like David Bier of the CATO Institute argue that current policies deter legal, high-skilled immigration, weakening the nation. Bier reflected on how immigrants' aspirations for their children's American futures are dwindling due to restrictive laws and orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)