Manipur Security Operations Yield Arms Seizure and Cadre Arrests

Security forces in Manipur have recovered arms and ammunition during operations in vulnerable districts, seizing rifles and live rounds. Additionally, they arrested UNLF(P) and KCP (PWG) cadres involved in abduction and extortion. Authorities encourage the public to disregard rumors and return any looted weaponry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:19 IST
Recovered arms and ammunition (Photo/X@manipur_police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Manipur conducted a series of operations aimed at recovering arms and dominating the area, according to an official press release. The operations targeted the vulnerable hill and valley districts, resulting in the significant seizure of arms and ammunition from Laisoi hill in Bishnupur district. Among the recovered items were SLR rifles, carbines, and live rounds.

In a notable operation, two cadres from the UNLF(P) were apprehended for their involvement in the abduction of Laitonjam Dilip Singh in Imphal West. The suspects, Khundrakpam Rakesh Singh alias Thomba and Khundrakpam Charles, were detained in the Nambol Phoijing area of Bishnupur. Additionally, security forces arrested two KCP (PWG) operatives linked to extortion in Khongjom, Thoubal District. The detainees, Ahongsangbam Naobi Singh and Maibam Tomba Singh alias Loya, were in possession of arms and mobile phones.

Furthermore, security operations ensured the unimpeded movement of vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-2 and NH-37. Extensive security measures, including the deployment of 113 checkpoints in districts across the state, were instituted to guarantee safety. Authorities urged the public not to entertain rumors or share misinformation online. Any looted arms or munitions should be promptly returned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

