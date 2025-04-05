Left Menu

Controversy Sparks as Fencer Disqualified for Refusing to Compete Against Transgender Opponent

Stephanie Turner was disqualified from a USA Fencing regional tournament in Maryland for refusing to compete against a transgender opponent. Turner took a knee in protest, resulting in her disqualification. USA Fencing reiterated its policy against refusal to compete and emphasized its commitment to inclusivity in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Collegepark | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:12 IST
Controversy Sparks as Fencer Disqualified for Refusing to Compete Against Transgender Opponent
Fencer

USA Fencing faced a fresh controversy as Stephanie Turner, a competitor in a regional women's tournament in Maryland, was disqualified for refusing to face a transgender opponent.

The incident took place on March 30 at a USA Fencing-sanctioned event at the University of Maryland. Turner, who knelt in protest before her match, was shown a black card by officials, leading to her disqualification.

USA Fencing defended its decision, stating rules prohibit refusal to compete against any properly entered fencer. The organization also expressed its commitment to inclusivity and openness as policies evolve with new research and broader sports movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025