Controversy Sparks as Fencer Disqualified for Refusing to Compete Against Transgender Opponent

USA Fencing faced a fresh controversy as Stephanie Turner, a competitor in a regional women's tournament in Maryland, was disqualified for refusing to face a transgender opponent.

The incident took place on March 30 at a USA Fencing-sanctioned event at the University of Maryland. Turner, who knelt in protest before her match, was shown a black card by officials, leading to her disqualification.

USA Fencing defended its decision, stating rules prohibit refusal to compete against any properly entered fencer. The organization also expressed its commitment to inclusivity and openness as policies evolve with new research and broader sports movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)