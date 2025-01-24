Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Storm: 121 Intercepted

In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones aimed at 13 regions, including the Moscow area, without any casualties reported, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

While six unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized over Moscow and nearby zones, additional attacks targeted regions abutting Ukraine's border. In the Ryazan locale, social media accounts suggested an oil depot and power station sustained damage, though these claims remain unconfirmed by Reuters.

In the Moscow region, air defence systems thwarted potential drone incursions, ensuring civilian safety. Flight operations, briefly affected, resumed at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports. Authorities continue to assess and manage the situation, striving for regional stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)