Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Storm: 121 Intercepted

Russian air defenses intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones targeting 13 regions, including Moscow. No causalities were reported. The drones struck areas near Ukraine, with emergency services attending affected sites. Russian authorities managed the aftermath and ensured airport operations resumed after minor disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:22 IST
Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Storm: 121 Intercepted

In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones aimed at 13 regions, including the Moscow area, without any casualties reported, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

While six unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized over Moscow and nearby zones, additional attacks targeted regions abutting Ukraine's border. In the Ryazan locale, social media accounts suggested an oil depot and power station sustained damage, though these claims remain unconfirmed by Reuters.

In the Moscow region, air defence systems thwarted potential drone incursions, ensuring civilian safety. Flight operations, briefly affected, resumed at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports. Authorities continue to assess and manage the situation, striving for regional stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025