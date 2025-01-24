Tragedy Strikes at Bhandara Ordnance Factory: Explosion Claims Life

An explosion claimed the life of one individual at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, with 10 employees still unaccounted for, according to the police.

District collector Sanjay Kolte reported that the blast took place around 10:30 am within the premises. Immediate search and rescue operations were initiated.

Fire brigade teams, police, and local disaster officials are actively working at the location. The explosion transpired in the LTP section of the factory located in Jawahar Nagar, affecting 14 employees; three were successfully rescued and one confirmed deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)