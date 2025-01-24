Stabbing Case in Shenzhen Progresses Through Judicial Process
China's foreign ministry announced that the stabbing case of a Japanese boy in Shenzhen is moving forward in the judicial process. Authorities will handle the case as per legal protocols, according to a spokesperson. The case was discussed during a routine press briefing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:53 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry has confirmed that the stabbing incident involving a Japanese boy in Shenzhen is currently advancing through the judicial process.
A spokesperson from the ministry stated during a routine press briefing that the case would be handled in accordance with the law.
The authorities are set to examine the case based on legal procedures, providing assurance of due process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Shenzhen
- stabbing
- judicial
- Japanese
- foreign ministry
- law
- legal process
- case
- authority
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Appointments at National Company Law Tribunal Strengthen Judicial Body
Revitalizing Justice: New Appointments to the National Company Law Tribunal
J&K Lieutenant Governor Drives Criminal Law Reforms for Transparency and High Conviction Rates
Malawi's Climate Crisis: Battling Drought and Deadly Rains
Malawi's Climate Struggles: From Drought to Deluge