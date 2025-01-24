Left Menu

Stabbing Case in Shenzhen Progresses Through Judicial Process

China's foreign ministry announced that the stabbing case of a Japanese boy in Shenzhen is moving forward in the judicial process. Authorities will handle the case as per legal protocols, according to a spokesperson. The case was discussed during a routine press briefing.

  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry has confirmed that the stabbing incident involving a Japanese boy in Shenzhen is currently advancing through the judicial process.

A spokesperson from the ministry stated during a routine press briefing that the case would be handled in accordance with the law.

The authorities are set to examine the case based on legal procedures, providing assurance of due process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

