UN Warns of Escalating Conflict in Eastern Congo

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sounded an alarm over the escalating M23 conflict in eastern Congo, warning that it could expand into a larger regional war, according to his spokesperson.

UN and Congo allege that Rwanda is backing the M23 insurgency, an accusation Rwanda denies. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted the devastating impact on civilians and the increased risk of a broader conflict.

Dujarric urged all parties to honor Congo's sovereignty and halt support to armed groups. M23's capture of Sake, following Minova, poses a significant threat as it advances toward Goma, echoing the 2012 rebellion.

(With inputs from agencies.)