UN Warns of Escalating Conflict in Eastern Congo

United Nations has expressed concerns that the conflict in eastern Congo, spearheaded by the M23 group, could escalate into a regional war. The UN accuses neighboring Rwanda of supporting M23, a charge Rwanda denies. The situation has displaced thousands and threatens the region's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sounded an alarm over the escalating M23 conflict in eastern Congo, warning that it could expand into a larger regional war, according to his spokesperson.

UN and Congo allege that Rwanda is backing the M23 insurgency, an accusation Rwanda denies. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted the devastating impact on civilians and the increased risk of a broader conflict.

Dujarric urged all parties to honor Congo's sovereignty and halt support to armed groups. M23's capture of Sake, following Minova, poses a significant threat as it advances toward Goma, echoing the 2012 rebellion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

