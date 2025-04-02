India-China Diplomatic Milestone Sparks Controversy Over Territorial Integrity

The Congress party has raised concerns over the Indian government's celebration marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China. They claim it signals a tacit acceptance of territorial losses in Ladakh.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inform the public about why normalizing relations with China is being prioritized despite ongoing territorial issues.

Despite reported incursions into Indian territory, economic dependency on China continues to grow significantly, a trend Congress believes contradicts national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)