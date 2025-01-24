Delhi High Court Denies Directive for Assembly Sitting on CAG Reports

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to mandate a special assembly session to address several Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on governance. The court, led by Justice Sachin Datta, observed there was a significant delay from the Delhi government in presenting these reports.

Despite acknowledging the constitutional requirement to table audit reports, Justice Datta stated, 'The court is not inclined to accept the prayer of the petitioner to summon a special sitting of the assembly.' This decision came in response to a joint petition filed by opposition leader Vijender Gupta and several BJP MLAs.

The petitioners argued that a directive should be issued to convene the assembly; however, senior counsel for the speaker and the government countered, citing no immediate necessity as elections were imminent. The legal team, comprising advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, filed the plea last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)