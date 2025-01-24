Turkey and Syria Reignite Economic Relations: A New Era of Trade

In a significant move towards normalizing economic ties, Turkey and Syria have taken steps to reevaluate customs tariffs on specific products, signaling a thaw in bilateral relations.

During high-level meetings in Damascus, officials from both nations discussed the potential reinstatement of the free trade agreement that was put on hold when conflict erupted in Syria in 2011.

This development comes on the heels of a political shift in Syria, as President Bashar Al-Assad was recently ousted, potentially paving the way for renewed cooperation and economic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)