Turkey and Syria Reignite Economic Relations: A New Era of Trade
Turkey and Syria are set to reexamine customs tariffs and discuss revitalizing economic ties. They have agreed to initiate negotiations for reinstating the free trade agreement that was suspended in 2011, due to the commencement of war in Syria. These discussions occurred amid significant political changes in Syria.
In a significant move towards normalizing economic ties, Turkey and Syria have taken steps to reevaluate customs tariffs on specific products, signaling a thaw in bilateral relations.
During high-level meetings in Damascus, officials from both nations discussed the potential reinstatement of the free trade agreement that was put on hold when conflict erupted in Syria in 2011.
This development comes on the heels of a political shift in Syria, as President Bashar Al-Assad was recently ousted, potentially paving the way for renewed cooperation and economic engagement.
