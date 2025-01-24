Karan Joshi: From New Delhi to Texas - A Legal Trailblazer's Story

Karan Joshi's journey from New Delhi to becoming a successful legal professional in the U.S. is a quintessential immigrant success story marked by perseverance and ambition.

Facing language barriers and cultural differences, Karan overcame numerous challenges to rise in the legal field, founding his law firm, Orange Law, in Houston, Texas.

A committed mentor and advocate for immigrant communities, Karan continues to inspire others, demonstrating that dreams can be achieved through hard work and determination.

