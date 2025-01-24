Justice Sought in Alleged Assault Case

A 40-year-old man has been accused of a serious crime involving a minor in the Maniyar area. Police reported that the incident took place on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, Brijesh Rajbhar, the accused, allegedly attacked a 14-year-old boy while under the influence of alcohol. The crime has prompted legal measures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Efforts are being made by police to apprehend Rajbhar following an FIR lodged by the victim's uncle. The case highlights ongoing concerns of child safety and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)