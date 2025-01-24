Justice Sought in Alleged Assault Case
A 40-year-old man, Brijesh Rajbhar, faces charges for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Maniyar, as reported by local police. The incident occurred Wednesday night when the accused supposedly attacked the minor while intoxicated. Authorities are pursuing Rajbhar under the POCSO Act and seek his arrest.
A 40-year-old man has been accused of a serious crime involving a minor in the Maniyar area. Police reported that the incident took place on Wednesday night.
According to authorities, Brijesh Rajbhar, the accused, allegedly attacked a 14-year-old boy while under the influence of alcohol. The crime has prompted legal measures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Efforts are being made by police to apprehend Rajbhar following an FIR lodged by the victim's uncle. The case highlights ongoing concerns of child safety and justice.
