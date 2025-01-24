Philippines Fights Back with Comic Book in South China Sea Dispute

The Philippines has taken a creative approach to assert its maritime rights by launching a comic book, 'The Stories of Teacher Jun,' which unravels alleged distorted narratives from China regarding the South China Sea. This 40-page publication serves as an educational tool for Filipinos about complex maritime issues and international law.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano emphasized that the comic book supports governmental efforts to expose China's 'aggression' in the region. It aims to enlighten the young populace about their sovereign rights to Philippine marine resources, inspiring national pride and awareness.

However, the initiative has been met with resistance from China. The Chinese Embassy in Manila labeled the comic book as 'political manipulation.' A chapter in the comic highlights the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling favoring the Philippines, which China continues to reject while asserting its maritime claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)