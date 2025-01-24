Left Menu

Philippines Fights Back with Comic Book in South China Sea Dispute

The Philippines has launched a comic book titled 'The Stories of Teacher Jun' to challenge China's narratives over maritime rights in the South China Sea. The book aims to educate Filipinos about their sovereign rights and has been criticized by China as political manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:55 IST
Philippines Fights Back with Comic Book in South China Sea Dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines has taken a creative approach to assert its maritime rights by launching a comic book, 'The Stories of Teacher Jun,' which unravels alleged distorted narratives from China regarding the South China Sea. This 40-page publication serves as an educational tool for Filipinos about complex maritime issues and international law.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano emphasized that the comic book supports governmental efforts to expose China's 'aggression' in the region. It aims to enlighten the young populace about their sovereign rights to Philippine marine resources, inspiring national pride and awareness.

However, the initiative has been met with resistance from China. The Chinese Embassy in Manila labeled the comic book as 'political manipulation.' A chapter in the comic highlights the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling favoring the Philippines, which China continues to reject while asserting its maritime claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025