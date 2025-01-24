Left Menu

Tensions in the Gulf: Navigational Warnings Amid Iranian Naval Exercise

Vessels in the northern Gulf have been challenged via VHF radio, possibly due to an Iranian military exercise. The UKMTO has advised seafarers to expect such interactions during the IRGC's Great Prophet 19 exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, which aim to promote peace and friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:01 IST
Tensions in the Gulf: Navigational Warnings Amid Iranian Naval Exercise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maritime operations in the northern Gulf have taken a tense turn, as vessels encountered unexpected VHF radio challenges possibly linked to an ongoing Iranian military exercise.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has cautioned seafarers navigating near Iranian waters to anticipate such communications during the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) maneuvers. The exercises, labeled Great Prophet 19, involve naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri of the IRGC Navy emphasized the exercises convey a message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries. Meanwhile, a previous incident involving a ship near Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, shed light on potential alignments with the Great Prophet 19 activities, though further details remain sparse according to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025