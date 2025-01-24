Tiger Tragedy Sparks Protests: A Community in Crisis

A tragic incident unfolded at Mananthavady village as a 47-year-old woman was killed by a tiger, igniting protests among locals who demand immediate action.

The victim, Radha, was attacked while harvesting coffee, just a day after officials claimed reduced human-animal conflicts. In response, an order to capture or kill the animal has been issued.

Local authorities, led by Minister O R Kelu, promised enhanced safety measures and compensation for Radha's family. Despite assurances, calls for sustainable solutions to wild animal attacks continue to grow.

