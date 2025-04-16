Left Menu

Bialetti's Moka Revolution: The Iconic Coffee Pot's New Chapter

Bialetti, the creator of the famous octagonal moka coffee pot, has been sold to NUO Capital. The deal includes refinancing Bialetti's debts and is valued significantly higher than its market price. Regulatory approval is pending, and the company's CEO will remain after the acquisition.

Updated: 16-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:16 IST
Bialetti's Moka Revolution: The Iconic Coffee Pot's New Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The legendary Bialetti, inventor of the iconic octagonal moka coffee pot, is entering a new era following a sale agreement with NUO Capital. Announced on Wednesday, the transaction will see Bialetti delisted and the majority of its shares purchased by NUO Capital, a Luxembourg-based investment vehicle controlled by the wealthy Pao Cheng family from Hong Kong.

Bialetti's journey into expansion faced challenges, including unsuccessful ventures into kitchen utensils and a miscalculated retail strategy amid the pandemic. With reported losses in 2024, the acquisition includes provisions to refinance Bialetti's burgeoning debts, highlighting the company's struggles against the rise of coffee capsule competitors.

The buyout offers a premium above Bialetti's current market value and will undergo examination under Italy's 'golden powers' regulations. At the helm, CEO Egidio Cozzi will continue to steer Bialetti in this new chapter, with NUO Capital planning an equity injection alongside debt refinancing agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

