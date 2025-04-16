Left Menu

Kopi Kenangan Brews into Indian Market with Kenangan Coffee

Kopi Kenangan, Southeast Asia's leading coffee chain, has launched its first Kenangan Coffee store in India at Delhi's Pacific Mall. The brand plans to open over 10 stores by 2025. Investing INR 40 Cr, it aims to blend Indonesian and Indian flavors, enhancing India's vibrant coffee culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kopi Kenangan, Southeast Asia's fast-growing coffee chain, has made its debut in India with the launch of its first Kenangan Coffee store at Pacific Mall, Delhi. This marks India's entry as the fifth Asian market for the brand, renowned for its unique Indonesian coffee experience.

By 2025, the brand expects to open more than ten additional outlets across India, backed by approximately INR 40 Cr investment for sourcing and expansion. Central to their offerings is their signature use of Gula Aren, a natural Indonesian palm sugar, poised to tap into India's burgeoning health-conscious consumer base.

Through local sourcing and employment, Kenangan Coffee builds on its commitment to blend Indonesian craftsmanship with Indian flavors. This strategic expansion promises to invigorate India's dynamic café market, supported by a growing coffee culture and rising urbanization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

