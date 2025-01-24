Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Joins Constitutional Debate: A Significant Move?
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, religious leader in Kashmir, participated in a parliamentary committee discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, despite his historical separatist stance. His involvement marked a shift towards constitutional engagement, highlighting his opposition to proposed amendments, citing violation of Muslim Personal Law and Articles 25 and 26.
In a significant development, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious head of Kashmir's Muslims, took part in the parliamentary committee deliberations on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill. His engagement in the constitutional process was seen as a noteworthy shift given his association with separatist politics.
BJP MPs expressed satisfaction over Farooq's participation and his articulation of objections to the Bill, emphasizing his constitutional rights. However, they criticized opposition members for allegedly stalling the committee's progress, claiming it impeded the clerics' presentation.
Farooq, representing various Muslim bodies, raised concerns over violations of the Muslim Personal Law and constitutional provisions. Despite opposition protests leading to delays, the session continued after suspending dissenting MPs, marking a crucial moment in the legislative process.
