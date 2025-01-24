Una Rape Case Sparks Outrage and Political Reactions

On Friday, police in Una registered a case against a man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, who also claims he harassed her to convert and marry him. The incident has prompted widespread concern over the law and order situation in the area.

The class 11 student reported that Shahid Khan, from Amb, has been in contact with her for over a year, often calling her. She further alleged recent physical assault and rape, as well as threats to her and her family's lives, with gunshots fired near her house, according to the police.

Una's Assistant Superintendent of Police Surendra Sharma confirmed the registration of the case, adding that investigations are ongoing. Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur condemned the incident as a sign of deteriorating law and order, urging swift action without political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)