Vlogger Sentenced to Community Service Over Illegal Lion Cub Possession

A Pakistani court recently sentenced a prominent vlogger to community service after he was found guilty of illegally possessing a lion cub. The court ruled that Rajab Ali Butt must engage in community service for one year.

Special Judicial Magistrate Hamidul Rehman Nasir passed the verdict on Thursday, stating that Butt was convicted of having the lion cub without obtaining the necessary license or permit. According to the magistrate, Butt showed remorse for his actions and voluntarily opted for community service.

The court ordered Butt to produce a five-minute vlog each month focusing on animal rights from February 2025 to January 2026. The lion cub was subsequently transferred to the Lahore Wildlife Safari Zoo.

