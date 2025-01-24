Left Menu

Vlogger Sentenced to Community Service Over Illegal Lion Cub Possession

A Pakistani court has sentenced a vlogger to one year of community service for illegally possessing a lion cub. Rajab Ali Butt must create a monthly vlog about animal rights as part of his punishment. The lion cub has been handed over to the Lahore Wildlife Safari Zoo.

Vlogger Sentenced to Community Service Over Illegal Lion Cub Possession
A Pakistani court recently sentenced a prominent vlogger to community service after he was found guilty of illegally possessing a lion cub. The court ruled that Rajab Ali Butt must engage in community service for one year.

Special Judicial Magistrate Hamidul Rehman Nasir passed the verdict on Thursday, stating that Butt was convicted of having the lion cub without obtaining the necessary license or permit. According to the magistrate, Butt showed remorse for his actions and voluntarily opted for community service.

The court ordered Butt to produce a five-minute vlog each month focusing on animal rights from February 2025 to January 2026. The lion cub was subsequently transferred to the Lahore Wildlife Safari Zoo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

