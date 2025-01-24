Tragic Blast Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory

A devastating explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district has left the community in mourning. The blast's impact was so strong that it affected residents of three nearby villages.

Among the four confirmed dead is 20-year-old Ankit Barai, an apprentice who had recently joined the factory. His uncle, Bhaiyarao Barai, mentioned that Ankit started working there last year. Union minister Nitin Gadkari stated that eight people were killed in the blast, with rescue operations currently underway.

The district collector, Sanjay Kolte, reported approximately 13 to 14 workers were present in the LTP section at the incident time. With the National Disaster Response Force conducting rescue operations, public outcry grows, demanding compensation and job security for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)