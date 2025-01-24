Tragic Blast Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory
A powerful explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district resulted in substantial casualties, affecting nearby villages. Ankit Barai, a young apprentice, was among those killed. Rescue operations are ongoing, with public demands for compensation and permanent jobs for families of the deceased victims.
A devastating explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district has left the community in mourning. The blast's impact was so strong that it affected residents of three nearby villages.
Among the four confirmed dead is 20-year-old Ankit Barai, an apprentice who had recently joined the factory. His uncle, Bhaiyarao Barai, mentioned that Ankit started working there last year. Union minister Nitin Gadkari stated that eight people were killed in the blast, with rescue operations currently underway.
The district collector, Sanjay Kolte, reported approximately 13 to 14 workers were present in the LTP section at the incident time. With the National Disaster Response Force conducting rescue operations, public outcry grows, demanding compensation and job security for the victims' families.
