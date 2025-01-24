Trump's Crypto Move: Boon or Bust?

The cryptocurrency market showed signs of stabilization on Friday, still trading below recent peaks despite President Donald Trump's decision to establish a new working group focusing on crypto regulation. This initiative also explores the creation of a U.S. cryptocurrency stockpile.

Since Trump assumed office on Monday, Bitcoin has maintained stability, trading around $105,000 as initial excitement over anticipated cryptocurrency regulatory changes waned. Previously, Bitcoin saw a 50% surge following Trump's election victory, driven by his promises of a pro-crypto stance and a bitcoin reserve.

Meanwhile, the $TRUMP token, launched by Trump last Friday, has seen significant volatility, trading at $33.76 down from a peak of $75. This has raised questions from lawmakers and ethics experts about potential conflicts of interest and regulatory implications for Trump's crypto ventures.

