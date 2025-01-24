Dr. Mandaviya Reviews EPFO's Performance, Stresses Efficiency and Member-Centric Services

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, chaired a virtual review meeting to evaluate the performance of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Regional and Zonal Offices. The meeting was attended by Smt. Sumita Dawra, Secretary (Labour & Employment), Sh. Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central PF Commissioner, and senior officials from the Ministry of Labour & Employment, along with officers from 21 Zonal and 140 Regional Offices of EPFO.

The review addressed critical areas, including:

Enhancing Claim Settlement Efficiency: Strategies to speed up claim settlements and minimize rejections were discussed. Universal Account Number (UAN) Activation: Emphasis was placed on activating UANs for new members to ensure seamless access to EPFO benefits. Pension on Higher Wages (PoHW) Scheme: Dr. Mandaviya stressed the importance of expediting PoHW case resolutions following EPFO’s recent clarifications. Grievance Redressal Mechanisms: Improving grievance handling was highlighted as a priority to enhance member satisfaction.

Updates on Recent Initiatives

Secretary (Labour & Employment), Smt. Sumita Dawra, briefed the Minister on steps taken by EPFO to improve service delivery. Key updates included:

Simplified Joint Declaration Process: Streamlined procedures for updating member details.

Elimination of Employer-Dependent Transfers: Members can now transfer PF accounts without requiring employer involvement.

Simplified Claim Settlements: Removal of the need to upload cheque leaf images for processing claims.

Sh. Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central PF Commissioner, presented a detailed performance analysis of EPFO’s Zonal Offices. Officer-in-charge of each zone shared action plans to enhance service delivery and improve operational efficiency.

Minister’s Directives

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted key directives for EPFO officials:

Prioritize Pension on Higher Wages (PoHW): Expedite case processing by adhering strictly to issued guidelines.

Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme: Ensure preparatory work for its seamless implementation.

Accountability and Governance: Regional offices lagging in performance must focus on enhancing service quality and member experience.

The Minister emphasized the importance of field visits by senior officials to review operations, address challenges, and implement actionable plans for improvement.

Enhancing Work Culture and Transparency

Dr. Mandaviya encouraged EPFO to adopt a member-centric approach by ensuring integrity, empathy, and transparency in service delivery. He underlined that efficient service delivery would enhance the ease of living for members and elevate the organization’s reputation as a trusted institution.

Additional Announcements

The meeting also highlighted the organization’s efforts to implement digital transformation initiatives to simplify processes and improve accessibility for members. Regional offices performing well were commended, and lagging offices were instructed to adopt best practices.

The next review meeting is scheduled for February 2025, where the progress of directives and ongoing initiatives will be assessed.

Dr. Mandaviya reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening EPFO’s governance and operational framework, ensuring the institution continues to empower and serve its members effectively. “EPFO must emerge as a beacon of efficiency and accountability, driving confidence among its members through innovative solutions and empathetic service,” he stated.