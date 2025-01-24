Trump Administration's Crackdown on Immigration Sparks Controversy
The Trump administration plans to target migrants with temporary legal status from Biden's 'parole' programs. A Homeland Security memo highlights expanded fast-track deportations, nationwide, effective within two years of migrants' entry. While purportedly deterring illegal immigration, some Democrats and advocates argue it affects non-criminals and families.
The Trump administration is intensifying its immigration policies, targeting migrants who acquired temporary legal status under former President Joe Biden's 'parole' programs. Efforts to boost deportation rates have been outlined in a memo released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, empowering federal officers to strip these migrants of their status.
A significant part of this initiative is the reinstated fast-track deportation process, known as 'expedited removal.' Previously confined to migrants apprehended within two weeks of border entry and within a 100-mile range, the process now applies nationwide for those who arrived within the last two years, potentially impacting a large number of immigrants.
President Donald Trump's return to the White House has brought forth a new wave of executive orders focused on curbing illegal immigration. However, critics, including some Democrats and advocacy groups, warn that such aggressive measures might target non-criminals and lead to family separations. Immigrant rights group Make the Road New York is legally challenging the broadened deportation powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Grants Conditional Custody Parole for Tahir Hussain Amid Election Bid
FBI and DHS Warn of Potential Copycat Vehicle Ramming Attacks
Kristi Noem's DHS Nomination: A Spotlight on Trump's Immigration Agenda
DHS Revamps Visa Programs Amid Trump's Ongoing H-1B Debates
Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole for Delhi Assembly Election Nomination