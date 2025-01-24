Left Menu

Trump Administration's Crackdown on Immigration Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration plans to target migrants with temporary legal status from Biden's 'parole' programs. A Homeland Security memo highlights expanded fast-track deportations, nationwide, effective within two years of migrants' entry. While purportedly deterring illegal immigration, some Democrats and advocates argue it affects non-criminals and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is intensifying its immigration policies, targeting migrants who acquired temporary legal status under former President Joe Biden's 'parole' programs. Efforts to boost deportation rates have been outlined in a memo released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, empowering federal officers to strip these migrants of their status.

A significant part of this initiative is the reinstated fast-track deportation process, known as 'expedited removal.' Previously confined to migrants apprehended within two weeks of border entry and within a 100-mile range, the process now applies nationwide for those who arrived within the last two years, potentially impacting a large number of immigrants.

President Donald Trump's return to the White House has brought forth a new wave of executive orders focused on curbing illegal immigration. However, critics, including some Democrats and advocacy groups, warn that such aggressive measures might target non-criminals and lead to family separations. Immigrant rights group Make the Road New York is legally challenging the broadened deportation powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

