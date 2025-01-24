Indore Police Busts Fake Call Center: Four Arrested

The crime branch of the Indore police has dismantled a fraudulent call centre operation, arresting four individuals for allegedly swindling investors, a police official reported on Friday. The suspects, Amit Khanduja, Rahul Chaudhary, Mahipal Singh, and Suraj Malviya, were detained following a complaint from an investor hailing from Dhar district, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotia.

The call centre, masquerading as an investment advisory firm, contacted around 800 people last year, promising substantial returns from stock market investments. The accused employed software to contact potential victims and manipulated them into transferring money under false pretenses.

ADCP Dandotia disclosed that the perpetrators utilized several bank accounts, receiving a 10% commission on the fraudulent transactions. The funds deposited by unwitting investors were subsequently rerouted. Operating without proper registration, the accused are now facing intensive interrogation by law enforcement.

