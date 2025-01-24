Left Menu

Indore Police Busts Fake Call Center: Four Arrested

Indore police's crime branch has dismantled a fraudulent call centre and apprehended four suspects: Amit Khanduja, Rahul Chaudhary, Mahipal Singh, and Suraj Malviya. They allegedly deceived investors under the pretense of offering stock market investment advice, soliciting around 800 individuals with promises of large returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:43 IST
Indore Police Busts Fake Call Center: Four Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The crime branch of the Indore police has dismantled a fraudulent call centre operation, arresting four individuals for allegedly swindling investors, a police official reported on Friday. The suspects, Amit Khanduja, Rahul Chaudhary, Mahipal Singh, and Suraj Malviya, were detained following a complaint from an investor hailing from Dhar district, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotia.

The call centre, masquerading as an investment advisory firm, contacted around 800 people last year, promising substantial returns from stock market investments. The accused employed software to contact potential victims and manipulated them into transferring money under false pretenses.

ADCP Dandotia disclosed that the perpetrators utilized several bank accounts, receiving a 10% commission on the fraudulent transactions. The funds deposited by unwitting investors were subsequently rerouted. Operating without proper registration, the accused are now facing intensive interrogation by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025