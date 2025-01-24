Domestic Dispute Turns Violent: Husband Bites Wife's Lips

A domestic dispute in Nagla Bhuchan village escalated on Friday, resulting in a horrific incident where a husband reportedly bit his wife's lips. The victim, unable to verbally narrate her ordeal, documented the incident in writing for the police.

The woman has filed a complaint against her husband Vishnu, as well as her brother-in-law and mother-in-law for harassment. According to the police, the husband initiated the quarrel without provocation, subsequently attacking his wife, leaving her bleeding heavily and in need of 16 stitches.

Police officer Mohit Tomar confirmed that the altercation arose from domestic disputes. All accused are currently absconding as police conduct raids to apprehend them. The victim's father was instrumental in bringing the issue to the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)