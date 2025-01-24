FBI Arrests Woman in Fatal Shooting of US Border Patrol Agent

In a significant development, the FBI announced the arrest of Teresa Youngblut, charged in the fatal shooting of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland in Vermont. The incident occurred after a confrontation on Interstate 91.

Agent Maland had stopped Youngblut and her German associate, Felix Baukholt, for a routine check due to Baukholt's expired visa. The altercation led to a firefight resulting in Maland's death and Baukholt's fatal injury.

The FBI revealed that both suspects had been under surveillance since January after their suspicious behavior, including carrying firearms and wearing tactical gear, was reported by a local hotel employee.

(With inputs from agencies.)