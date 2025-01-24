Left Menu

FBI Arrests Woman in Fatal Shooting of US Border Patrol Agent

The FBI arrested Teresa Youngblut for the fatal shooting of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland in Vermont. Youngblut and deceased German accomplice Felix Baukholt were under surveillance due to suspicious behavior. The incident followed a routine traffic stop related to Baukholt's expired visa.

Updated: 24-01-2025 23:15 IST
FBI Arrests Woman in Fatal Shooting of US Border Patrol Agent
In a significant development, the FBI announced the arrest of Teresa Youngblut, charged in the fatal shooting of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland in Vermont. The incident occurred after a confrontation on Interstate 91.

Agent Maland had stopped Youngblut and her German associate, Felix Baukholt, for a routine check due to Baukholt's expired visa. The altercation led to a firefight resulting in Maland's death and Baukholt's fatal injury.

The FBI revealed that both suspects had been under surveillance since January after their suspicious behavior, including carrying firearms and wearing tactical gear, was reported by a local hotel employee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

