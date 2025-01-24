Court Calls for Framework on Live-In Relationships

The Allahabad High Court, in a notable observation, has underscored the necessity of devising a framework for live-in relationships, which currently lack social sanction but are increasingly popular among young people.

This observation was made during a bail hearing for Akash Keshari, who faced charges under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act for allegedly establishing a physical relationship with a woman under false pretenses of marriage.

Keshari's defense argued the relationship was consensual and spanned six years, claiming the charges were unfounded and the promise of marriage was never made.

