Court Calls for Framework on Live-In Relationships

In a recent case, the Allahabad High Court highlighted the need for a framework addressing live-in relationships, which lack social sanction but are gaining popularity among youth. The observation came while granting bail to a man accused of deceiving a woman under the pretext of marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:31 IST
The Allahabad High Court, in a notable observation, has underscored the necessity of devising a framework for live-in relationships, which currently lack social sanction but are increasingly popular among young people.

This observation was made during a bail hearing for Akash Keshari, who faced charges under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act for allegedly establishing a physical relationship with a woman under false pretenses of marriage.

Keshari's defense argued the relationship was consensual and spanned six years, claiming the charges were unfounded and the promise of marriage was never made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

