Thrilling Midnight Chase Ends in Arrests for Ghaziabad Shooting

Two murder suspects, Arun and Anuj Gautam, were apprehended in Ghaziabad after a police chase. They fled after being stopped for a routine check. The suspects confessed to shooting a man named Chanchal over a gambling dispute. Arrested after a firefight, they're now in jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:31 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Ghaziabad police apprehended two murder suspects following a high-speed chase. The suspects, Arun and Anuj Gautam, fled when signaled for a routine check, only to be captured later after admitting to a deadly shooting over a gambling quarrel.

According to DCP (City) Rajesh Kumar, the incident unfolded around 2.30 am when police signaled the bike-borne men to halt. They sped away, leading to a tense chase. Upon arrest, the pair confessed to shooting Chanchal over a dispute involving gambling winnings of Rs 850.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed the location of their hidden weapons but opened fire on police instead of surrendering them. Retaliatory shots from law enforcement left both men injured. They were immediately hospitalized, confessed to the murder, and two pistols with empty cartridges were seized. Another accomplice remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

