Ukraine's Long-Range Drone Campaign: Striking at the Heart of Russian Logistics

Ukraine's long-range drone operations target Russian logistics hubs to undermine their military capabilities. With exclusive Reuters access, Kyiv demonstrates the strategic importance of these unmanned aerial systems in weakening Russia's industrial base, despite acknowledging the necessity of various military components to secure peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 01:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a secluded Ukrainian forest, drones ascended silently into the night sky, marking a significant maneuver in Ukraine's drone campaign against Russia. These unmanned aircraft are a strategic response targeting Russian logistics and ammunition supplies, as Moscow's forces push forward in the east.

The Ukrainian military granted exclusive access to Reuters for the launch of these drone attacks, withholding specific details for security reasons. Ukraine's secretive drone program, integral to its war strategy, aims to counter Russia's extensive military resources by hitting key infrastructure behind enemy lines.

Recent spikes in drone strikes coincide with international calls for peace talks, as both Ukraine and Russia aim to strengthen their strategic positions. Recent Ukrainian attacks reportedly hit a Russian oil refinery and microchip factory. While impactful, Ukrainian commanders recognize that drones alone won't end the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

