Ukraine's Long-Range Drone Campaign: Striking at the Heart of Russian Logistics

In a secluded Ukrainian forest, drones ascended silently into the night sky, marking a significant maneuver in Ukraine's drone campaign against Russia. These unmanned aircraft are a strategic response targeting Russian logistics and ammunition supplies, as Moscow's forces push forward in the east.

The Ukrainian military granted exclusive access to Reuters for the launch of these drone attacks, withholding specific details for security reasons. Ukraine's secretive drone program, integral to its war strategy, aims to counter Russia's extensive military resources by hitting key infrastructure behind enemy lines.

Recent spikes in drone strikes coincide with international calls for peace talks, as both Ukraine and Russia aim to strengthen their strategic positions. Recent Ukrainian attacks reportedly hit a Russian oil refinery and microchip factory. While impactful, Ukrainian commanders recognize that drones alone won't end the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)