Global Headlines Shakeup: From Aid Halt to Drone Strikes

In a sweeping halt to international support, the U.S. State Department paused foreign assistance following President Trump's directive to align aid with his policies. However, military aid for Israel and Egypt remains unaffected.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese military claims a significant triumph in Khartoum against the Rapid Support Forces, amid disputed reports of the army's advance. In Lebanon, Israeli forces are set to stay in the south beyond the stipulated withdrawal deadline with Hezbollah.

As the geopolitical tension escalates, Ukrainian drones are intensifying attacks deep in Russian territory. In another development, Hamas claims recruitment of thousands for its cause, as the U.S. prepares for an influx of troops at the border following migrant deportations.

