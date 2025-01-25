Left Menu

Global Headlines Shakeup: From Aid Halt to Drone Strikes

The summary encompasses international news, including the U.S. freezing foreign aid for a review, Sudanese military actions in Khartoum, Israeli forces' extended stay in Lebanon, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia, Trump's executive orders on name changes, Hamas's recruitment and prisoner swap announcements, U.S. border actions, a European drug kingpin in Sierra Leone, and FEMA's potential overhaul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping halt to international support, the U.S. State Department paused foreign assistance following President Trump's directive to align aid with his policies. However, military aid for Israel and Egypt remains unaffected.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese military claims a significant triumph in Khartoum against the Rapid Support Forces, amid disputed reports of the army's advance. In Lebanon, Israeli forces are set to stay in the south beyond the stipulated withdrawal deadline with Hezbollah.

As the geopolitical tension escalates, Ukrainian drones are intensifying attacks deep in Russian territory. In another development, Hamas claims recruitment of thousands for its cause, as the U.S. prepares for an influx of troops at the border following migrant deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

