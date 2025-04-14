Russia's Night Neutralization: 52 Ukrainian Drones Downed
Russia's defense units successfully intercepted 52 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to the defense ministry. Thirty-three were neutralized over Bryansk, 10 over Oryol, and the remaining in Kursk, Tula, Kaluga, and Belgorod regions. The operation highlights ongoing tensions and the capability of Russia's air defenses.
Russia's defense ministry reported on Monday that its air defense units neutralized 52 Ukrainian drones in an overnight operation. This significant interception underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
According to the ministry's statement shared on social media, the drones targeted various regions. Specifically, 33 were downed over the Bryansk region, a notable hotspot near the border.
The operation extended across Oryol, where 10 drones were intercepted, and continued over Kursk, Tula, Kaluga, and Belgorod, areas that have seen increased military activities in recent months.
