Left Menu

Russia's Night Neutralization: 52 Ukrainian Drones Downed

Russia's defense units successfully intercepted 52 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to the defense ministry. Thirty-three were neutralized over Bryansk, 10 over Oryol, and the remaining in Kursk, Tula, Kaluga, and Belgorod regions. The operation highlights ongoing tensions and the capability of Russia's air defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:47 IST
Russia's Night Neutralization: 52 Ukrainian Drones Downed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's defense ministry reported on Monday that its air defense units neutralized 52 Ukrainian drones in an overnight operation. This significant interception underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

According to the ministry's statement shared on social media, the drones targeted various regions. Specifically, 33 were downed over the Bryansk region, a notable hotspot near the border.

The operation extended across Oryol, where 10 drones were intercepted, and continued over Kursk, Tula, Kaluga, and Belgorod, areas that have seen increased military activities in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025