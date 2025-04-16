Left Menu

Skies of Conflict: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Military Sites

The Russian military claimed to have destroyed seven Ukrainian drones over the Ivanovo region, the site of a missile brigade accused by Ukraine of attacking Sumy. The incident is part of ongoing tensions, with Ukraine also targeting a base in Russia's Kursk region, highlighting escalating drone warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent escalation in the ongoing conflict, Russian air defenses reportedly destroyed seven Ukrainian drones over the Ivanovo region, home to a missile brigade accused by Ukraine of a fatal attack on Sumy last weekend. The incident has drawn further attention to the current tensions between the two nations.

The Russian Defence Ministry noted that Ukrainian drones targeted Ivanovo using aeroplane-style devices, aiming for the local missile brigade, though the statement made no direct mention of the brigade itself. Local media, however, indicated it was the intended target. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military has struck a Russian base in the Kursk region.

There were no fatalities reported in the Ivanovo incident, according to local authorities, although two individuals suffered minor injuries. The local government confirmed the emergency systems functioned normally. The West widely condemned the Sumy attack, underscoring the increasing use of drones in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

