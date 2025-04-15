Left Menu

Enhancing India's Border Security: ADG Highlights Key Measures

BSF ADG Ravi Gandhi reviewed border management along the India-Bangladesh border in Malda, West Bengal, emphasizing security vigilance. Murshidabad's recent violence prompted increased alertness. Gandhi stressed citizen safety and robust border strategies. Unfenced areas were inspected, and challenges, including smuggling and illegal immigration, were discussed with BSF personnel.

Updated: 15-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to fortify border management and enhance security, the Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF, East, Ravi Gandhi, along with senior officials, conducted a meticulous review of infrastructure and vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district, according to an official release.

The ADG's visit comes amid recent unrest in nearby Murshidabad, another district adjacent to Bangladesh, where incidents of violence last week led to three fatalities and necessitated the deployment of central forces. In response, Gandhi directed BSF personnel to maintain heightened alertness and uphold a 24/7 watch, ensuring comprehensive security measures.

During his visit, Gandhi also inspected unfenced stretches including Tilasan and took stock of the BSF manpower and logistical challenges at places such as Anuradha and Mansa Mata. The conference with BSF jawans at the South Bengal Frontier underscored issues like smuggling and illegal immigration, highlighting persistent challenges in border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

