Border Security Under Scrutiny: High-Level Military Visits to Rajouri and Poonch

Lt Gen P K Mishra, along with Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherjee, reviewed security in Rajouri and Poonch following a brigade commander-level meeting between India and Pakistan. This visit comes amid heightened tensions due to recent ceasefire violations. Mishra praised soldiers' professionalism and preparedness amidst evolving security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:40 IST
military
  • Country:
  • India

High-ranking military officials conducted a crucial visit to the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, offering an in-depth assessment of the security landscape. The tour, led by Lt Gen P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, comes on the heels of a significant India-Pakistan meeting.

During the inspection of strategic sectors like Krishna Ghati and Bhimber Gali, Lt Gen Mishra, accompanied by Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherjee from the Ace of Spades Division, lauded the troops for their professionalism. Their visit underscores the importance of reinforced vigilance and operational preparedness amid increasing border tensions.

Amidst these security evaluations, a Junior Commissioned Officer was tragically killed in Akhnoor while countering infiltration. Recent ceasefire violations in Poonch and Rajouri have further fueled the urgency for enhanced security measures along the border, putting the spotlight on the Indo-Pak relations and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

