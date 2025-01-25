Court Calls for Framework on Live-In Relationships Amid Youth Attraction

The Allahabad High Court has emphasized the necessity of creating a framework for live-in relationships, citing the growing interest among youth despite the lack of social sanction. The court's remarks were made during a bail hearing for Akash Keshari, charged under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act.

Keshari, from Varanasi, faced allegations of having established physical relations with a woman under the guise of marriage. He allegedly refused to marry the complainant, who filed a report at the Sarnath Police Station in Varanasi district. Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava underscored the absence of social acceptance for live-in arrangements.

The court noted the increasing attraction for such relationships, where young individuals can easily avoid liabilities to their partners. This trend necessitates exploring solutions to protect societal moral values. Keshari's defense claimed the relationship was consensual, lasted six years, and denied any promises of marriage or instances of abortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)