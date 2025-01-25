Left Menu

Explosives Recovered in Assam Ahead of Republic Day

A significant cache of explosives was discovered in Assam's Sonitpur district just prior to the 76th Republic Day celebrations, prompting heightened security measures across the state. The discovery included 36 grenades and three detonators. Routine patrols and inspections are being conducted to ensure safety and prevent potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:00 IST
A cache of explosives, including 36 grenades and three detonators, was uncovered in Assam's Sonitpur district, intensifying security measures ahead of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, according to police reports.

The explosives, found in a polythene bag during a search operation near Khwbra village, Batashipur, under Dhekiajuli Police Station, have been partially cleared, with a damaged grenade still under guard, as the army's bomb disposal team is called in for safe disposal.

Comprehensive security patrols and checks are underway, encompassing vehicle searches and railway inspections, alongside close monitoring of waterways. Special arrangements are made for celebration venues, with high-ranking officials like Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma scheduled to participate in events across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

