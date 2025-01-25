Prime Suspect in Family Murder Killed in Police Encounter

In a dramatic early morning police encounter, Jameel Hussain, also known as Naeem, was killed, putting an end to the hunt for the man suspected of murdering his stepbrother and family. The police confirmed the encounter today after tracing him down.

The murders, which took place on January 9 at Lisari Gate, had shocked the community. Naeem, previously involved in criminal activities in Delhi and Thane, was found after eluding capture by constantly changing his identity and location. The motive was linked to a financial dispute.

Officials continue to search for Naeem's accomplice, Salman, who remains at large. The victims, found in their family home, included Naeem's stepbrother Moin, his wife, and their three young children.

