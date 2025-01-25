Left Menu

Houthis Release Detainees Amid New UN Worker Detentions

Yemen's Houthi rebels released 153 war detainees, aiming to ease post-ceasefire tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite this gesture, they detained seven UN workers, drawing condemnation from the United Nations. The Red Cross sees this as a positive step towards peace negotiations in Yemen's protracted war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:54 IST
Houthis Release Detainees Amid New UN Worker Detentions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, Yemen's Houthi rebels have unilaterally released 153 war detainees, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, marking a gesture aimed at easing tensions.

The announcement, made after a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, was initially communicated Friday night and was seen as part of broader efforts to stabilize the region.

Despite this positive move, the Houthis have also taken into custody seven Yemeni workers from the United Nations, prompting outrage from the international body. The Red Cross expressed hope that the release signifies a step towards reviving peace negotiations to end the enduring conflict in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025