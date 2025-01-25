Houthis Release Detainees Amid New UN Worker Detentions

In a significant development, Yemen's Houthi rebels have unilaterally released 153 war detainees, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, marking a gesture aimed at easing tensions.

The announcement, made after a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, was initially communicated Friday night and was seen as part of broader efforts to stabilize the region.

Despite this positive move, the Houthis have also taken into custody seven Yemeni workers from the United Nations, prompting outrage from the international body. The Red Cross expressed hope that the release signifies a step towards reviving peace negotiations to end the enduring conflict in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)