Houthis Release Detainees Amid New UN Worker Detentions
Yemen's Houthi rebels released 153 war detainees, aiming to ease post-ceasefire tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite this gesture, they detained seven UN workers, drawing condemnation from the United Nations. The Red Cross sees this as a positive step towards peace negotiations in Yemen's protracted war.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant development, Yemen's Houthi rebels have unilaterally released 153 war detainees, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, marking a gesture aimed at easing tensions.
The announcement, made after a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, was initially communicated Friday night and was seen as part of broader efforts to stabilize the region.
Despite this positive move, the Houthis have also taken into custody seven Yemeni workers from the United Nations, prompting outrage from the international body. The Red Cross expressed hope that the release signifies a step towards reviving peace negotiations to end the enduring conflict in Yemen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pizzagate Gunman Shot Dead During Traffic Stop in North Carolina
Jannik Sinner's Resilient Return: Defending Under Doping Clouds
Mascherano Rules Out Neymar Reunion with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami
Security Chief Under Scrutiny Amidst Political Turmoil
Dark Depths: Undersea Cable Sabotage and Global Power Struggles