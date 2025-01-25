Ceasefire Breach and Hostage Negotiations

Hamas has failed to comply with a ceasefire agreement, according to Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee. The agreement stipulated the release of Israeli civilians as a priority.

Adraee's remarks were made on social media platform X, where he expressed concerns over recent developments.

The statement came amid news that Hamas released four female Israeli soldier hostages in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners, a move that underscores the complexity and delicacy of ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)