Jammu and Kashmir Officers Honored for Gallantry in Combating Terrorism

On the eve of Republic Day, fifteen officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police were bestowed with gallantry medals, an acknowledgment of their pivotal roles in countering terrorism. Among them is former Kashmir Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar, who was instrumental in averting a terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra three years ago.

The honorees include the late Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat, who displayed extraordinary bravery in an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir's Kokernag in September 2023, a legacy commemorated by his previous Kirti Chakra award.

The commendations extend beyond gallantry, with awards for distinguished and meritorious service presented to officers like Anand Jain and Nitish Kumar. Their collective achievements highlight the ongoing efforts in maintaining security and peace in the region post the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)