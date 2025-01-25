UN Peacekeepers Injured as M23 Rebels Threaten Goma
Nine UN peacekeepers were injured in clashes with the advancing M23 rebel group near Goma, eastern Congo. M23 has encircled Goma, a major hub, intensifying the regional conflict. Accusations of Rwandan backing for M23 persist amid a severe humanitarian crisis impacting over 400,000 displaced individuals.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
Nine United Nations peacekeepers have been wounded in eastern Congo during skirmishes with the M23 rebel group, as confirmed by the UN. The rebels are closing in on Goma, a city with significant security and humanitarian importance, housing approximately two million people.
Recent advances by M23, which has taken control of strategic areas near Goma, have heightened tensions. The clashes over the past two days occurred in Sake, just 27 kilometers from the provincial capital. The situation marks one of the latest territorials moves by the rebels amid the decades-long conflict.
Amid allegations that Rwanda supports M23, which it denies, the conflict has displaced over 400,000 individuals and worsened humanitarian conditions. Displacement centers are overwhelmed, and cholera outbreaks are rising, adding to the hardships faced by the local populace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- peacekeepers
- M23
- Goma
- Congo
- Rwanda
- eastern Congo
- rebels
- displaced
- chorea
ALSO READ
Government Forces Reclaim Eastern Congo Towns Amid Intensified Clashes
Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress
Tragedy in Eastern Congo: Extremist Attacks by IS-linked Rebels
Congo's Crackdown: Chinese Nationals Sentenced for Illegal Mining
Genesis Energy CEO to Address Congo Energy & Investment Forum: Vision for 10.5 GW Across Africa