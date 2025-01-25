UN Peacekeepers Injured as M23 Rebels Threaten Goma

Nine United Nations peacekeepers have been wounded in eastern Congo during skirmishes with the M23 rebel group, as confirmed by the UN. The rebels are closing in on Goma, a city with significant security and humanitarian importance, housing approximately two million people.

Recent advances by M23, which has taken control of strategic areas near Goma, have heightened tensions. The clashes over the past two days occurred in Sake, just 27 kilometers from the provincial capital. The situation marks one of the latest territorials moves by the rebels amid the decades-long conflict.

Amid allegations that Rwanda supports M23, which it denies, the conflict has displaced over 400,000 individuals and worsened humanitarian conditions. Displacement centers are overwhelmed, and cholera outbreaks are rising, adding to the hardships faced by the local populace.

