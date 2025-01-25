Left Menu

UN Peacekeepers Injured as M23 Rebels Threaten Goma

Nine UN peacekeepers were injured in clashes with the advancing M23 rebel group near Goma, eastern Congo. M23 has encircled Goma, a major hub, intensifying the regional conflict. Accusations of Rwandan backing for M23 persist amid a severe humanitarian crisis impacting over 400,000 displaced individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:40 IST
UN Peacekeepers Injured as M23 Rebels Threaten Goma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Nine United Nations peacekeepers have been wounded in eastern Congo during skirmishes with the M23 rebel group, as confirmed by the UN. The rebels are closing in on Goma, a city with significant security and humanitarian importance, housing approximately two million people.

Recent advances by M23, which has taken control of strategic areas near Goma, have heightened tensions. The clashes over the past two days occurred in Sake, just 27 kilometers from the provincial capital. The situation marks one of the latest territorials moves by the rebels amid the decades-long conflict.

Amid allegations that Rwanda supports M23, which it denies, the conflict has displaced over 400,000 individuals and worsened humanitarian conditions. Displacement centers are overwhelmed, and cholera outbreaks are rising, adding to the hardships faced by the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025