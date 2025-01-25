Left Menu

Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange: A Ray of Hope Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Hamas releases four female Israeli soldier hostages in return for 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement aimed at halting the 15-month-old Gaza conflict. The exchange, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, is part of a larger negotiation involving the eventual release of remaining hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:14 IST
In a significant move towards peace, the militant group Hamas released four female Israeli soldier hostages on Saturday. This action follows a ceasefire agreement designed to halt the ongoing 15-month conflict in Gaza.

The exchange involved the release of 200 Palestinian prisoners, some of whom are convicted militants. Despite the release's success, tension remains as a civilian hostage was not freed due to what Hamas described as a 'technical issue.'

As negotiations continue, Israel's Prime Minister stressed the complexity of the situation, with Palestinians in Gaza eager to return to their homes following mass displacement. The international community, particularly Qatar and Egypt, remains integral to mediating this delicate process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

