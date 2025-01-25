Border Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Bangladesh's Embankment

In response to escalating border tensions, the Congress organized a protest march in Tripura's Unakoti district on Saturday, urging the Indian government to intervene in Bangladesh's construction of an embankment along the 'zero line' frontier.

Congress MLA Birajit Sinha accused Bangladesh of violating the Indira-Mujib pact, labeling their actions as an undeclared war against India and Tripura, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take swift action.

The protest highlighted concerns over potential flooding due to the embankment, with participants demanding repair or replacement of an aging 40-year-old structure. Sinha cited a recent attack on BSF personnel by Bangladeshis as further justification for enhanced security measures at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)