Left Menu

Border Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Bangladesh's Embankment

The Congress organized a march in Tripura to protest Bangladesh's construction of an embankment along the border, which allegedly violates an international pact. The construction has sparked concerns over potential flooding. Congress MLA Birajit Sinha called for intervention from Indian leadership to halt the project and enhance border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:46 IST
Border Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Bangladesh's Embankment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating border tensions, the Congress organized a protest march in Tripura's Unakoti district on Saturday, urging the Indian government to intervene in Bangladesh's construction of an embankment along the 'zero line' frontier.

Congress MLA Birajit Sinha accused Bangladesh of violating the Indira-Mujib pact, labeling their actions as an undeclared war against India and Tripura, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take swift action.

The protest highlighted concerns over potential flooding due to the embankment, with participants demanding repair or replacement of an aging 40-year-old structure. Sinha cited a recent attack on BSF personnel by Bangladeshis as further justification for enhanced security measures at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025