Celebrating Democracy: Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's strong voter turnout in elections, emphasizing faith in democratic values. He congratulated officials for fair elections and discussed the importance of civic participation. Sinha also inaugurated initiatives to educate about voting rights and the election process.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attended the 15th National Voters' Day celebrations, underscoring the region's historic voter turnout. This turnout, he noted, signifies a robust faith in democratic values among the people.
Sinha congratulated the Chief Electoral Officer and team for earning the 'Best Performing State/UT Award' from the Election Commission of India. He credited meticulous planning and the transparent conduct of elections to the efforts of officials, security forces, and stakeholders.
The celebrations included the launch of the 'Democracy on Wheels' initiative and the inauguration of a regional EVM warehouse, reinforcing the importance of voter education and participation in upholding democratic ideals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
