Celebrating Democracy: Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attended the 15th National Voters' Day celebrations, underscoring the region's historic voter turnout. This turnout, he noted, signifies a robust faith in democratic values among the people.

Sinha congratulated the Chief Electoral Officer and team for earning the 'Best Performing State/UT Award' from the Election Commission of India. He credited meticulous planning and the transparent conduct of elections to the efforts of officials, security forces, and stakeholders.

The celebrations included the launch of the 'Democracy on Wheels' initiative and the inauguration of a regional EVM warehouse, reinforcing the importance of voter education and participation in upholding democratic ideals.

