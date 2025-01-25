Left Menu

Nagaland Inspires: Vote for Democracy’s Future

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the shared responsibility of voting, urging citizens to engage in the electoral process. National Voters' Day was marked with various programs, underscoring the important role of youth in democracy. Officials highlighted the need for responsible voting and choosing appropriate leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:53 IST
Nagaland Inspires: Vote for Democracy’s Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of voting as a shared responsibility, urging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.

His message coincided with National Voters' Day, which was observed with programs across the state. At a special program at Patkai Christian College, officials underscored the involvement of youth in democracy.

Principal Director of School Education Thavaseelan K encouraged youth to vote responsibly, setting a positive example for others. Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R detailed the preparations for a smooth electoral process, recognizing the role of educators and police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025