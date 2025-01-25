Nagaland Inspires: Vote for Democracy’s Future

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of voting as a shared responsibility, urging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.

His message coincided with National Voters' Day, which was observed with programs across the state. At a special program at Patkai Christian College, officials underscored the involvement of youth in democracy.

Principal Director of School Education Thavaseelan K encouraged youth to vote responsibly, setting a positive example for others. Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R detailed the preparations for a smooth electoral process, recognizing the role of educators and police.

