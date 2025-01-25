Nagaland Inspires: Vote for Democracy’s Future
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the shared responsibility of voting, urging citizens to engage in the electoral process. National Voters' Day was marked with various programs, underscoring the important role of youth in democracy. Officials highlighted the need for responsible voting and choosing appropriate leaders.
- Country:
- India
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of voting as a shared responsibility, urging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.
His message coincided with National Voters' Day, which was observed with programs across the state. At a special program at Patkai Christian College, officials underscored the involvement of youth in democracy.
Principal Director of School Education Thavaseelan K encouraged youth to vote responsibly, setting a positive example for others. Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R detailed the preparations for a smooth electoral process, recognizing the role of educators and police.
(With inputs from agencies.)