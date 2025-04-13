Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Palm Sunday: Missile Attack on Sumy

At least 32 people have died in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, as citizens gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday. The deadly attack involved two ballistic missiles, injuring 84 individuals, amid ongoing rescue efforts. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for global condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile strike tragically claimed at least 32 lives in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, as residents gathered for Palm Sunday celebrations. The strike, involving two ballistic missiles, shattered the city center at around 10:15 a.m., leading to widespread devastation and chaos.

Images from the scene depict a grim tableau of black body bags lining the streets, with additional casualties wrapped in foil blankets amid the debris. Firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish fires caused by the attack, as burnt-out vehicles and damaged structures bore witness to the destruction.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the ongoing rescue operations and reiterated the call for a global response to Russia's aggressive actions. This tragedy marks the second large-scale attack on civilians within a week, heightening international concern as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict continue to face substantial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

