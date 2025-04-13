Tributes to a Braveheart: Subedar Kuldip Chand's Heroic Sacrifice

The village mourned as the remains of Subedar Kuldip Chand, a brave soldier who laid down his life in the line of duty at the Line of Control, were cremated in his hometown.

Posted in the 9th Punjab Regiment, the 47-year-old fell victim to enemy firing in the Akhnoor sector. Under the solemn chant of 'Shaheed Subedar Kuldip Chand amar rahe', his son Aryan Sharma performed the last rites.

Hundreds, including jawans from the 9th Dogra Regiment, gathered to pay homage, while senior officials and locals expressed their condolences. Calls for stringent measures against terrorism were voiced by his retired father.

